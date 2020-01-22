Sara Molina isn't down with anything related to her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, Tekashi 6ix9ine. After giving several interviews about her relationship with the Brooklyn native, she has been clowning him to rainbow hell and back, choosing sides and turning her back on him. She doesn't want to be associated with the star so, when his current girlfriend Jade made mention of her in the caption to her new photo with the rapper, Molina was pissed. Jade made mention to the allegations that 6ix9ine's manager had sex with Molina while they were still together but Sara doesn't need anybody to speak up for her... and she definitely doesn't want Jade's opinion.

"Bitch don't mention me if you ain't gonna see me," wrote Sara Molina as her official response on Instagram. "You're weak asf, imagine sleeping with a n***a while he still with his baby moms, ENDING UP WITH THE N***A, BUT YOU STILL MENTIONING ME FOR WHAT. He not even hugging you or kissing you boy look like he's dying inside standing right next to you. You the only one that looks happy dummy."

In Tekashi's defense, he had just learned that he wouldn't be able to serve out his remaining time from home, which could be why he looks so miserable. Or, maybe Sara knows something that we don't. Regardless, she didn't have to come so hard at Jade.