An associate of 6ix9ine who was heavily involved in the rapper's creative process is speaking out for the first time ever. After 6ix9ine's tour DJ, Pvnch, brought up Trife Drew's name in an interview, the man who ghostwrote some of 6ix9ine's biggest hits is speaking out. Calling out Pvnch on accusations of inaccurately portraying it, going as far as suggesting Drew is simply trying to stay on good terms with 6ix9ine.

"All these people are genuinely away from their families and you're out here trying to make a name for yourself and shit like that," he said in a series of videos uploaded to Instagram. As more and more individuals associated with 6ix9ine or at least aware of his situation sit down for interviews in the plethora of content associated with the incarcerated rapper's situation, Trife Drew explained that he's been trying to detach himself from the whole situation, turning down interviews Spotify, Complex, and Snapchat.

In the caption, he summed up all of his thoughts, writing, "I HAVENT SPOKEN TO @IAMPVNCH IN OVER A YEAR AND THIS NIGGA FOR WHATEVER REASON FELT LIKE HE HAD TO BRING ME UP IN A TOTALLY INACCURATE LIGHT AND IM NOT ABOUT TO SIT HERE AND LET THAT HAPPEN. DONT SPEAK ON SHIT YOU DONT KNOW ABOUT. YOU LOOK LIKE A IDIOT. THE REASON I HAVENT SPOKE IS BECAUSE IM NOT TRYNA LOOK LIKE A CLOUT VACUUM ASS BOZO LIKE YOU. YOU TAKE EVERY OPPORTUNITY TO KEEP YOUR NAME ALIVE, JUST CUZ IM NOT ON NO SUCKER SHIT LIKE YOU DONT MEAN THAT IM TRYNA STAY CLOSE TO THE NIGGA. I GENUINELY JUST DONT CARE TO BRING IT UP!"

Drew then called out Pvnch for suggesting he claiming that he wrote music on DUMMY BOY on "STOOPID" and "MAMA" before bringing up the actual writing credits. Ultimately, Drew said that Pvnch is simply clout chasing and should go ahead and book his shows and live his life.

Peep the whole thing below.