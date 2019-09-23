Tekashi 6ix9ine created a calculated plan to become famous and much of it centered around his social media behavior and his in-your-face appearance. The 23-year-old rapper has multicolor hair, tattoos all over his face, and a number of "69" markings on his arms. Shock value has always been a huge part of 6ix9ine's brand and it worked for him in music. Now that he may not be able to continue his life as a professional recording artist, the star, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, will likely need to be placed in witness protection if he makes it out of jail after snitching. A new report by Uproxx reads that if he is indeed placed in protective services, he will need to take money out of his own pocket to have his tattoos removed.

A breakdown of the trial in the New York Times notes that witness protection is still an option to the controversial young singer but he will need to take care of his heavily-tattooed face and arms if he wants a chance of that happening. "Prosecutors have indicated he could enter the witness protection program," writes the report before specifying that it is unlikely his tattoo removal would be paid for. "It is unlikely the United States Marshals Service, which runs the witness protection program, would pay for the removal of Mr. Hernandez’s signature face tattoos."

What do you think he will look like without his trademark tats on his visage?