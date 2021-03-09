At this point, it's apparent that Tekashi 6ix9ine is revving to be the most unfiltered rapper in the industry, and he's leading the way toward that title. He's often engaged in tit-for-tats with his fellow artists, and no matter what has occurred in pop culture, if Tekashi wants to weigh in with his opinion, he won't hesitate. The rapper's comments have the tendency to rub people the wrong way and it seems as if everyone has their own theories as to why 6ix9ine delivers aggressive commentary. His latest involved remarks that mentioned Nipsey Hussle, and the late rapper's fans didn't appreciate 6ix9ine's mention.

Days ago, we reported on 6ix9ine partying on a boat with his team and several models. During the fun fest, someone in a smaller boat was filmed following and recording the controversial rapper. 6ix9ine is seen yelling at the person to move along—albeit, his delivery included a few expletives. Akademiks posted the clip of the interaction and after receiving criticism once again, 6ix9ine jumped in the comments with a message about snitching.

"To all you loyal rap fans just remember your favorite rapper only gangster in the studio they don’t get locked up for anything 'gangsta,'" wrote 6ix9ine. "And just remember just because you snitched don’t mean u soft you see what happen to ya boy nipsey [shout emoji] the truth hurts." This isn't the first time 6ix9ine has spoken on rappers who have lost their lives to gun violence. He's continued to verbal aim at Lil Durk over the loss of his friends and family members, including King Von.

