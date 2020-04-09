Tekashi 6ix9ine made his fortune by trolling the entire rap music industry on social media... is anybody surprised that he's doing the exact same thing while he plots his comeback?

The Brooklyn-born rapper is a highly controversial figure in pop culture, known nationally a federal informant. For the last twelve months, the rainbow-haired star has been clowned in all directions and, now, he's forcing his narrative in his own hands and shifting it.

If you know they're going to laugh at you, why don't you laugh at yourself first? Right? That's the approach Tekashi 6ix9ine seems to be going for as he re-establishes himself as a character worthy of our time and attention.

The rapper re-emerged on Instagram last night, editing his avatar and bio to poke fun at himself.

For his photo, 6ix9ine decided on an animated sketch of himself in a prison jumpsuit, eating cheese and laying on a rat trap.

For his bio, the star chose the following: "Why everybody callin me a snitch? I’m missin something...?"

The strategy appears to be working out in 69's favor as many of his critics are sharing a laugh with him about this.

Like I said -- if you can't beat 'em, join 'em! Will it end up working for Tekashi 6ix9ine or will he always be a rat in your eyes?