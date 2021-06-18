Never on to miss an opportunity at trolling his fellow rappers, Tekashi 6ix9ine has once again emerged to kick a man while he's down. The New York rapper has faced scrutiny and "cancelation" due to turning federal informant, but since he was released from prison, 6ix9ine has proven that his infamy can be a money-maker.

Still, there have been artists who have spoken out against him, and last year, it was believed that Gucci Mane sent a subliminal message to 6ix9ine. Tekashi would later bite back by calling Guwop "washed up," and he reignited the beef on the heel of the news that Pooh Shiesty's bond has been denied. Shiesty was arrested for allegedly shooting a King of Diamonds security guard who later recanted his statement to police, saying he was on painkillers at the time and didn't remember speaking with authorities.

After Akademiks reported on Pooh Shiesty's unfortunate news, 6ix9ine hopped in the comments. "@laflar107 your man got robbed in the club while performing and got mad and took out his gun for the cameras [sideways crying laughing emoji]," 6ix9ine wrote, misspelling Gucci's Instagram handle. "Now his mom lost both her sons one dead the other in jail after getting robbed. Smh she in my prayers."

The rapper's remarks have been criticized by the public for being insensitive, but it seems to be 6ix9ine's modus operandi. Check out the posts below.



