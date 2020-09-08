It's been a rough day for Tekashi 6ix9ine after news about his TattleTales projection sales were shared. Initially, it was believed the 6ix9ine's latest project would debut at No. 1 on the charts, but a new projection has said otherwise. Much like his "Trollz" single featuring Nicki Minaj, it's reported that TattleTales sales dropped dramatically and is now slated to sell approximately 50K units its first week. The rapper has done quite a bit to hype the album, especially considering it was his first full-length release since he was released from prison and house arrest.

Over the last few months, 6ix9ine has targeted a few of his fellow rappers. He's engaged in beefs with the likes of Trippie Redd, Lil Tjay, Lil Reese, Blueface, and even Lil Durk after visiting Chicago. The colorful artist has rubbed a few people the wrong way during his time of online trolling, and after the news about his sales projections circulated, those artists have stepped forward to poke fun at 6ix9ine.

Akademiks shared a post on Instagram about the projection and Blueface commented, "Dam 69 fell off" and "Dam he would still be alive rn if nyggas ain't gas him up." Lil Durk added, "This what happen when you go against the voice lol ima our sell him with my eyes closed." Lil Tjay didn't have much to say, but he did post a few crying laughing emojis. All of this followed Trippie Redd's video where he seemed to be laughing at 6ix9ine's news. Check out the comments below.