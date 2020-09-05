mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

6ix9ine Teams Up With Lil Ak For Energetic Track "GATA"

Alexander Cole
September 05, 2020 08:46
803 Views
215
8
Image via 6ix9ineImage via 6ix9ine
Image via 6ix9ine

GATA
Tekashi 6ix9ine Feat. Lil AK (AKA DJ Akademiks)

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
23% (14)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
10 MAKE IT STOP

6ix9ine's new project contains a feature from DJ Akademiks.


Ever since coming home from prison a few months ago, 6ix9ine has been all over the news thanks to his incessant antics. It seems as though 6ix9ine never sleeps when it comes to all of the trolling, however, in between that he also makes music. On Friday, he dropped his first post-prison project called TattleTales and it features a steady dose of energetic tracks. One of which is the song "GATA" which even features the likes of Lil Ak, otherwise known as DJ Akademiks.

In this song, 6ix9ine is as energetic as ever although he gives us some of the same tired lines about John Cena and not being able to see. Meanwhile, Akademiks provides the melody here in a short four-bar verse that helps break up the 6ix9ine monotony.

Check out the track below, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Damn, bought new titties, no car (Skrrt)
How the fuck you gon' get to your job?
I know this lil' eater, Baquita (Woo)
I tried to buy her Gucci but she really love Adidas
She said her pussy pink, but she from Brownsville
I was rollin' off the pills, so I still fuckin' kill

Tekashi 6ix9ine
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  15
  8
  803
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Tekashi 6ix9ine Lil AK (AKA DJ Akademiks) TattleTales new song new music
8 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS 6ix9ine Teams Up With Lil Ak For Energetic Track "GATA"
215
8
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject