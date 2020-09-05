6ix9ine Teams Up With Lil Ak For Energetic Track "GATA"

Ever since coming home from prison a few months ago, 6ix9ine has been all over the news thanks to his incessant antics. It seems as though 6ix9ine never sleeps when it comes to all of the trolling, however, in between that he also makes music. On Friday, he dropped his first post-prison project called TattleTales and it features a steady dose of energetic tracks. One of which is the song "GATA" which even features the likes of Lil Ak, otherwise known as DJ Akademiks.

In this song, 6ix9ine is as energetic as ever although he gives us some of the same tired lines about John Cena and not being able to see. Meanwhile, Akademiks provides the melody here in a short four-bar verse that helps break up the 6ix9ine monotony.

Check out the track below, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Damn, bought new titties, no car (Skrrt)

How the fuck you gon' get to your job?

I know this lil' eater, Baquita (Woo)

I tried to buy her Gucci but she really love Adidas

She said her pussy pink, but she from Brownsville

I was rollin' off the pills, so I still fuckin' kill