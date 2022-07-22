It was just a week ago when reports about 6ix9ine being sued for millions of dollars after allegedly bailing on concerts began surfacing online, and now, legal documents obtained by Billboard reveal that the controversial recording artist may be in legal trouble again.

The latest lawsuit to be brought up against the 26-year-old comes from a South Carolina recording artist by the name of Warren Hamilton, who has been using the rap alias "SIX9" while performing since 2007.

According to Hamilton, 6ix9ine (born Daniel Hernandez) has "injured and stifled" his career since 2017, when he began releasing his own music under a very similar name.

SIX9's latest musical release arrived in January of this year, and he's released multiple projects under the name. On top of that, he's also toured across the country and even performed in venues alongside the likes of huge names like Lil Wayne.

"Many rap and hip-hop consumers have erroneously accused and criticized Hamilton of stealing Hamilton’s SIX9 mark from Hernandez," legal documents argue. "Many rap and hip-hop consumers have also mistakenly attended Hamilton’s live performance shows thinking that Hernandez was going to be performing [and] many music promoters and booking agents have refused to book live performance shows."

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

It's been noted that the New York native initially worked under the name Tekashi69. According to Hamilton and his lawyers, the shortened version of his moniker is to distance Hernandez from his 2015 conviction on one count of "use of child in a sexual performance."

"If a DJ on the radio or a playlist or podcast announces that this is a song by SIX9 or 6ix9ine, the average consumer doesn’t know by the announcement of the artist’s name if that song is going to be by Hamilton or Hernandez since each mark has the same exact pronunciation and meaning," the suit explains.

"The same is true if a consumer saw a concert poster or heard an advertisement using the mark SIX9 or 6ix9ine."

Tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on the legal drama.

[Via] [Via]