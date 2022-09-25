On Friday, September 23, Hollywood Unlocked revealed that 6ix9ine had gotten into a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai. According to sources, the rapper asked the DJ to play one of his songs for the crowd, but he refused. This allegedly led to the artist, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, attacking the DJ on the spot.

As reported by the outlet, the DJ screamed, "We don’t like snitches. No way am I playing a snitch’s song," into the microphone following their brawl. Shortly after the news broke, the video of the incident began circulating online. In the clip, Tekashi was seen shirtless punching a man before being held back by a group of people.

Once he caught wind of Hollywood Unlocked's post, the rapper hopped in the comments with something to say. He wrote, "Get the news right. I get it ....ya mad I'm still alive... It's cool sit down and wait it out."

Not satisfied with his initial comment, the 26-year-old came back with more to say. "I love how you guys write a whole story/essay... explain what happened and then headline it something else [crying emojis] that 69 PR hate train working overtime. DJ got smoke," he added.

Seemingly unphased by his judgment of their post, Hollywood Unlocked reposted his comments with the caption, "6ix9ine not happy about reports on the brawl in Dubai. What do you think happened?"

Check out the post below.