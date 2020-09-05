When it was revealed that Nicki Minaj decided to collaborate with Tekashi 6ix9ine, the Queen rapper took a few heavy blows. Many of her fellow rappers criticized her decision and fans took to social media to question why she would align herself with the controversial artist. The gossip caused Nicki Minaj to speak directly about her collaboration and friendship with 6ix9ine, and she said that she's not in the streets so she has nothing to be upset about. Nicki and 6ix9ine went on to craft a No. 1 song with "Trollz," and later, the track became a taking point during 6ix9ine's beef with Lil Durk.

6ix9ine attempted to troll Durk by saying his "Laugh Now Cry Later" collaboration was only a hit for Durk because he was featured on Drake's single. Durk bit back by saying "Trollz" only topped the charts because of Nicki Minaj. During a recent interview with Billboard, 6ix9ine was asked about the exchange with Lil Durk and the rapper decided to clear up a few things.

"I love that girl to death. When has Nicki ever had a No. 1 'til this day?" 6ix9ine asked. The interviewer quickly said, "Say So," mentioning the remix to Doja Cat's record. "No, no no... I love Nicki. That's my sister. I love her to death. Give me a Nicki single that's been No. 1. Her record." The interviewer admits that Nicki Minaj doesn't have a solo No. 1 song.

6ix9ine set things straight and added, "That's my record." Nicki's fans weren't happy with 6ix9ine's comments, especially because "Trollz" was his first No. 1 and they don't believe he could have reached that milestone with Minaj. Check out 6ix9ine speaking with Billboard below.