Tekashi 6ix9ine has effectively disappeared, not updating his social media accounts in weeks after his poor first-week sales were reported for his return album TattleTales. After an initial surge in popularity, charting at #1 with the Nicki Minaj-assisted "Trollz" and breaking records on Instagram Live, it looks like the public is finally tired of the rainbow-haired troll. After all, if he can't actually beat his rivals sales-wise, what's the point of taking in his trollery?

While he may not be updating fans on his recent activity, All Hip Hop is reporting that he's been making moves on the legal side of things, striking a settlement with a fan who sued him over his website design.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

It was reported a while back that 6ix9ine was being sued by Yony Sosa, a blind man claiming that his website had multiple accessibility barriers. Sosa was reportedly trying to buy some merchandise from 6ix9ine's shop when he was not able to check out, citing the way the site was designed for preventing him from having the same shopping experience as someone with perfect vision.

After a class-action lawsuit was filed, Sosa and 6ix9ine reportedly reached a settlement this week, closing the lawsuit without any cost to either party. All Hip Hop reports that the rapper must consummate the deal before mid-October, or he will need to appear in court.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

