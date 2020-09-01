According to Tekashi 6ix9ine, Lil Durk didn't even need the $3 million his team offered him to keep feuding with the rapper because he lives "rent-free" in Durk's head.

Last week, Lil Durk announced that his new project The Voice would be releasing on September 4. His choice of date was intentional, considering 6ix9ine is also releasing his new album TattleTales on the same day. As they go head-to-head in a competition to see who is more valuable to the music industry, Durk took another subtle shot at the rainbow-haired troll on social media.

"The trenches > 3million," wrote the Chicago star on Instagram. He is referring to the money that 6ix9ine's team allegedly offered him to keep antagonizing the rapper.

The target of the shot responded quickly to the post, taking to DJ Akademiks' page to comment two words that did a lot of talking.

"Rent free," he wrote.

Clearly, the rapper thinks that he didn't even need to offer money for Durk to keep on coming for him because, even though he turned down the deal, he's still bothered.

With just a few days left before both artists drop their new full-length projects, let us know who you think will come out victorious on Friday. It's likely that Lil Durk will deliver a more replay-friendly album but will it outsell 6ix9ine?