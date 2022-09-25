Much of the world has spent the last seven months showing support to incarcerated WNBA player, Brittney Griner, who has been locked up in Russian prison for some time after authorities claimed to have found hashish oil in her luggage at an airport located not far from Moscow.

While stars like Dennis Rodman have offered to go overseas and advocate for his fellow athlete's freedom, the Chicago Bulls alumn was ultimately discouraged from making the trek, leaving it instead to the legal pros who have been tirelessly fighting for Griner to be reunited with her family.

Brittney Griner in October 2021 -- Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tekashi 6ix9ine, however, didn't heed the warning advising Americans not to travel to Russia, and in a recent video, the New York native can be seen exploring shortly after arriving before going on to diss the basketball star.

The rapper began by sending greetings and shoutouts to his friends, "You know we out here, he continued," smiling in an all-black outfit while standing in a sparsely populated city square. "Shit is crazy," he continued.

As 6ix9ine inched closer to the cameraman, he lifted up his oversized sunglasses to show his full face, giggling after leaning in extra close to whisper "F*ck Brittney Griner."

6ix9ine in July 2021 -- Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

The controversial recording artist is already facing serious backlash for his comments. "I hope they lock his ass up for LIFE lmao," one user wrote on @theneighorhoodtalk's page.

"So uncalled for but y'all really please remember the colour of his skin is not like HERS!!!!!! FREE [BRITTNEY]," and "When his karma comes......Whew," others added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

In other news, 6ix9ine recently got into a nasty club brawl with a DJ in Dubai – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.