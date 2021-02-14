These past few months have been filled with a steady stream of Ls for the likes of 6ix9ine, who has been a nuisance ever since being released from prison. The artist started out by continuing on with his disrespectful antics, and eventually released an album that turned out to be a failure in terms of sales. As it stands, 6ix9ine is gearing up for yet another release, although at this point, it's unlikely that many fans are truly waiting on it.

On Saturday night, 6ix9ine became the subject of ridicule as he ran into Meek Mill in Miami. Both artists were surrounded by security and in various clips posted online, the artists could be found yelling at each other, shouting obscenities and insults. 6ix9ine had a clip of Meek Mill, while Meek had his own clips of 6ix9ine, which allowed for the public to see both sides of the story.

"STOP LETTING THESE RAPPERS LIE TO YOU! THEY TO TOUGH FOR SECURITY MEEK MILL RUNNING AROUND WITH POLICE!!! THIS HOW YOU EXPOSE THESE FAKE GANGSTAS," 6ix9ine wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

With both clips starting to go viral, Meek decided to take to Twitter where he gave his view of the situation. Perhaps the most hilarious part of the ordeal was when 6ix9ine quoted a Pooh Shiesty lyric in the middle of the argument, saying "I GOT MY OWN FIRE I DON'T NEED SECURITY IN THE CLUB."

Twitter was having a blast with these viral clips and the inclusion of a Pooh Shiesty bar led to even more ridicule. Fans started creating hilarious memes about the whole ordeal, and this morning, Pooh Shiesty is trending on Twitter as a direct result of the encounter.

Needless to say, 6ix9ine has always had a knack for going viral, and even if his music doesn't sell, the previous fact never changes.