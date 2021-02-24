Tekashi 6ix9ine took a six-month hiatus from the world after his latest studio album TattleTales didn't put up the numbers he became accustomed to pre-snitching. Much of the rapper's ammo came from sales figures, dissing Lil Durk, Lil Tjay, and others on how many albums they could sell in the first week. When his own project failed to outshine Durkio's, 6ix9ine decided that it was time to take a little break from all the games he loves to play online.

While his album flop likely had a lot to do with his decision to remain silent for such a long time, 6ix9ine is updating his fans with "the real reason" why he took a hiatus, revealing that he was at his highest weight in September 2020 before deciding to shed some pounds and focus on his health.

"Hey guysss.......... SO the real reason I LEFT Instagram and MUSIC for 6 months is because in September I was the biggest I ever got," said 6ix9ine on Instagram, sharing a photo dump of pictures from before his weight loss. "I weighed 204 pounds and I was kinda going through a lot in life and I was just constantly eating and eating...... I told myself to put the music to the side and focus on myself and here I am today 60 pounds lighter at 140."

Around that time, it was widely reported that the rapper had been hospitalized after overdosing on weight loss pills, so it's possible that his results were not achieved in a healthy manner.

"ALL THIS TO SAY... IN LIFE everyone needs a break," continued the controversial "ZAZA" artist in his motivational speech. "In the chaos of everything that is going on in your life, tell yourself 'I control what happens in my life'. Do NOT let anyone tell you that things you want it’s not possible, that’s FALSE! YOU WANT IT GO GET IT! OWN THAT SH*T! I AM AND FOREVER WILL BE THE KING OF NEW YORK CHECK THE F*CKING STATS !!!!!!"

It's very much debatable that 6ix9ine is still the king of New York since, you know, most of the city hates his guts. What do you think of his weight loss pictures, though?