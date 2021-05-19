Last month, Shamir Bolivar, or Shadow, passed away. The Shadow Group owner was a premier security guard for several celebrities including both Jake Paul and Tekashi 6ix9ine. When he died, the rapper's ex, Sara Molina, took to social media to confirm his passing and even mentioned that Shadow allegedly helped her during her relationship with 6ix9ine, but it doesn't look like 6ix9ine holds the same sensitivity toward Shadow or his death. He has decided to use Shadow as a way of continuing his newly formed beef with Jake Paul, and it doesn't seem to be slowing anytime soon.

Earlier today (May 18), Paul answered a few questions from his Instagram followers and revealed that he's open to going toe-to-toe with 6ix9ine in the ring. "I want to because he deserves to get his ass beat and I want to do it for all the people he's disrespected," wrote Paul.

He added, "But honestly would be too easy and a 30 second fight + he wouldn't show up in the ring on the day of the fight but yes I would love to knock him out."

After Akademiks reposted a screenshot of Jake Paul's answer, 6ix9ine popped up in the comments. "I think he's on steroids like his security guard who passed away @jakepaul," wrote Tekashi. At this point, the public has come to see 6ix9ine's low blows as a part of his shtick, as he's regularly targeted the deceased friends and relatives of anyone who has called him out.

Check out the post below.

[via]