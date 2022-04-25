Throughout the last few years, there has been a ton of discourse surrounding snitches in the hip-hop world. While there were snitches well before 6ix9ine, it is clear that the rainbow-haired rapper is the catalyst for a lot of the conversations that are had today. For some, snitches are the worst thing in the world, while for others, they are simply emblematic of how some people are just civilians and that no civilian should be expected to take the fall for someone else.

While appearing on DJ Akademiks' "Off The Record" podcast, Bobby Shmurda spoke about snitches and how most rappers in the music industry have worked with a snitch at one time or another. Shmurda said that most people in the industry are just civilians, however, those are civilians need to stop professing to be something they aren't as it isn't sending a good message to the young ones who watching and listening.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

6ix9ine saw these comments and decided to chime in on it all. As you can see below, 6ix9ine decided to bring up Migos, all while noting how he helped Bobby while the man was in prison. It was an odd tangent to say the least, however, it's clear that 6ix9ine was offended in some way.

"I never seen migos throw Bobby on a song while he was in jail ... talk about “real nikkas” but as soon as he came home they wanted to ride his wave to get hot.. I didn’t owe him nothing and I sent him 40,000 in jail after stoopid," 6ix9ine wrote.





6ix9ine returned to the music industry just a couple of weekends ago so it should come as no surprise that he is looking to make waves. Making noise has always been his goal, and he has certainly done so since the release of "GINE."