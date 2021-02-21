6ix9ine has been particularly active as of late following a brief hiatus. This hiatus came after his album Tattle Tales flopped despite the hype following his prison release. While 6ix9ine was inactive, it felt like the hip-hop world was actually enjoying some peace, but now, 6ix9ine is back and he has been up to his usual antics and despicable disrespect.

Instagram has been 6ix9ine's main place to do his bidding, and today, he decided to air out a man who reportedly came up to him while in a Foot Locker. In the footage below, 6ix9ine can is filming the man, all while screaming at him. The guy eventually says "I don't want any smoke," which ignited 6ix9ine further. The rainbow-haired rapper continues to scream and shout before eventually shutting off the camera.

"YO SO WHERE THE ENERGY YA GOT FOR ME IN PERSON??? EVERYBODY GOT SOMETHING TO SAY THEY WANT TO RECORD WHILE IM LEAVING ALREADY !!!!! IMA EXPOSE EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU INSTAGRAM GANGSTAS # MEEK #3" the rapper wrote.

The employees at the store seemed fairly unfazed by it all as they watched on without really doing much of anything. Of course, this isn't 6ix9ine's first outburst of the week as he also went in IG live with Lil Reese and 600Breezy who both had some less than complimentary words for the rapper.

At this point, 6ix9ine seems content with doing these sorts of public stunts, and unless the law gets involved, he won't stop anytime soon.

Bob Levey/Getty Images