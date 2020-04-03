It would appear as though some of Tekashi 6ix9ine's former associates within the Nine Trey Bloods gang collective are looking for equal treatment behind bars. If he gets granted an early release from prison, they want one too.

It was revealed yesterday that the controversial rapper had been sent home from prison because he is at-risk of catching COVID-19 in prison. Tekashi 6ix9ine has asthma and if he were to contract the novel coronavirus, his symptoms would be bad. That's why he was allowed to serve the remainder of his twenty-four-month sentence at home. Apparently, Denard "Drama" Butler wants his early release for the same reason.

Butler was sentenced to sixty months in January after he pleaded guilty to one racketeering charge. According to Complex, his attorneys are looking to get him sent home as a direct result of 6ix9ine's release.



Like the rapper, Butler has asthma. His lawyers Jacob Mitchell and Kenneth Paul say that he also suffers from bradycardia. That means that he is at particularly high-risk as it pertains to the coronavirus.

"The specter of death is a very real possibility given the circumstances," writes his defense team to Judge Paul Engelmayer.

His lawyers are requesting for him to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement. However, if that is not approved, they would like Butler to at least be sent home and continue his sentence in prison once the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

It's only fair... right?

