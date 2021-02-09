Tekashi 6ix9ine's comeback effort is in full effect, whether you like it or not. The rapper is returning to the spotlight following an unexpected hiatus, which was forced after his TattleTales album failed to create much attention on the charts. With 6ix9ine constantly gloating about his high sales, his album flop surely damaged his ego and prompted him to really lock in at the studio to release something better. It looks like he's attempting to do so right now.

On Friday, 6ix9ine returned to Instagram with his latest song snippet, debuting a new bearded look with full-body tattoos. The rapper claimed that he would release the song if he got 100,000 comments, which he received. However, the song remains unreleased. Perhaps it's part of something bigger though, because the controversial Brooklyn artist is back with another preview.

"WHO READY FOR THE KING RETURN," asked 6ix9ine on Instagram. "100,000 COMMENTS IF YALL READY. ITS COMINGGGGGGGG."

In the track, 6ix9ine references all of the criminal activity he was doing before he got locked up, robbing and shooting at his rivals in the streets of Brooklyn. "I shot you, I robbed you, and y'all ain't do nothing back/Remember that, n***as lack, y'all ain't do nothing back but make tracks," raps the admitted snitch. "I shot at all y'all rappers, real life, no cap/The feds charged me for that, a whole f*cking case."



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Once again, the song follows the same formula that 6ix9ine has been rocking with for a while, so, if you're a fan of his older material, you'll surely like this one.

Are you welcoming 6ix9ine's return?