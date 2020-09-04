6ix9ine Pleads His Case On Akon-Assisted "Locked Up Pt 2."

At this point, it's impossible to ignore the fact that Tekashi 6ix9ine has released his first album since coming home from a stint in prison, the tongue-in-cheek TattleTales. And while many profess a burning disdain for the controversial rapper, he has somehow managed to fascinate even his most ardent haters to the point where they're still checking on his new music. Case in point, the disparity in views between his album and Big Sean's Detroit 2 reveals an alarming truth -- people simply can't resist the spectacle of it all.

Yet one thing that has been frequently attributed to the young man amidst all the criticism is his marketing savvy, a quality he exhibited when placing the Akon-assisted "Locked Up Pt 2" at the beginning of his latest project. After all, the original remains a fan favorite to this day, and many curious parties will tune in if only to see what the sequel has to offer. For the most part, the track finds 6ix9ine doing his part to plead his case, attempting to justify his decision to become the eponymous TattleTale. Whether you buy into it is entirely up to you.

Curiously, it's Akon's new verse that appears the most telling, a clear commentary on what transpired in the Treyway fallout. "Everybody wanna talk the street code, but only followin', convenient for them," he sings, his voice admittedly carrying weight. They quick to tell you that they'd ride for you, die for you, but quick to bite the hand that feeds them." It's evident where his loyalties lie, and one has to wonder if 6ix9ine can expect a residency in Akon City when all is said and done. Check it out now, should morbid curiosity and/or nostalgia guide your hand.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Everybody wanna talk the street code

But only followin', convenient for them

They quick to tell you that they'd ride for you, die for you

But quick to bite the hand that feeds them