6ix9ine is one of the most controversial figures in hip-hop although somehow, he continues to push forward. Just last year, 6ix9ine was able to get out of jail early due to a health condition that could have been exacerbated due to COVID-19. As soon as 6ix9ine got home, he started to release new songs and even came through with an album. The Coronavirus, halted his progress, however, as he was simply unable to do any big concerts.

Not to mention, 6ix9ine is a big security risk given his situation, and it was going to take the right situation for a club to want to host him. Well, on Friday night, the Tier Nightclub in Orlando offered 6ix9ine an opportunity to perform for the first time since leaving prison. In the end, the show went off as planned, and it seemed like many of the attendees were having a good time.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Power 105.1

In the videos below, posted by DJ Akademiks, the club was packed pretty solid and 6ix9ine could be heard performing some of his biggest hits. Despite his standing as an infamous snitch, there are still some fans who are willing to support him, which just goes to show that he probably won't be going away anytime soon.

Whether or not it's smart to risk COVID just to see 6ix9ine, well, the jury is still out on that one.