6ix9ine is one of hip-hop's most hated figures but despite this, he has still been able to maintain a fanbase. Just a couple of weekends ago, 6ix9ine performed at a packed concert in Orlando, and just last night, he was back in the Florida area, this time in Miami, where he could be found performing in front of 15,000 people at a festival. While it's certainly shocking that this many people risked COVID to see 6ix9ine, it clear that the crowd was enjoying themselves.

As for the performance itself, 6ix9ine ended up delivering a tribute to XXXTentacion who always repped the Florida area. In fact, 6ix9ine told the crowd that XXX was the King of Florida. He then proceeded to play the track "Look At Me!" although he simply shouted some of the lines before moving on.

Shortly after the performance made its way to social media, XXX's best friend Ski Mask The Slump God seemed pretty unimpressed by the whole thing as he voiced his opinion on Twitter. "Random N****s That Perform Take A Step Back Or Look At Me But Only Know The First Three Lines," Ski Mask wrote.

While the tweet wasn't directed at anyone in particular, it seems pretty clear that this was a shot at 6ix9ine who wasn't exactly reciting the track bar for bar. Either way, the crowd seemed to enjoy it and for 6ix9ine, that's probably all that matters.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Universal Music