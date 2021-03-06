The trolling took a backseat on Friday (March 5) as Tekashi 6ix9ine and his crew hit the shores. There has often been discussion about how 6ix9ine moves freely with so much controversy following him. The rapper has verbally accosted his fellow artists online and argued with several on Instagram Live, and as much as he catches grief from his opponents, 6ix9ine projects to be having a grand time. Today, he shared footage of himself on a yacht with a bevy of bikini-clad models who were dancing, drinking, enjoying the hot tub, and even attempting to twerk. However, the good times paused for a brief moment as 6ix9ine put a man on blast for following his boat.

These days, Tekashi 6ix9ine's entourage is made up heavily of armed security who make sure that he's safe and secure. There seemed to be a bit of a breach when the rapper spotted a smaller boat trailing him, only to see a person filming his, and his team's, every move. "Why you suckin' my d*ck?!" 6ix9ine yelled at the person.

The person tried to respond but the rapper interrupted him. "Alright, keep it pushin'." Someone with 6ix9ine is heard telling the man to move on and "suck another d*ck over there." You can check out clips from 6ix9ine's party above and below.