The story of Tekashi 6ix9ine is probably one of the most fascinating to come out of hip-hop in the last 10 years. That's not to say that anything he's done is acceptable but the fact remains that he's still found some sort of way to prosper even after sullying his name in the industry. In his first interview since his release from prison with the New York Times, the rapper discusses pretty much everything, admitted to pretty much everything, and leaves us wondering whether we'll ever see an end to his reign as hip-hop's crowned troll.

The rapper discussed several topics including pleading guilty to that child sex case, comparing the incident to Tupac, and even claiming there's no difference between himself and the legendary MC. At one point, the rapper discussed the allegations that he abused Sara Molina, the mother of his child.

"We did have physical fights. I admitted to all that," he said before condemning domestic abuse. Throughout the interview, he insists that he's taken responsibility for his actions, including his recent stint in prison, though it doesn't seem like he's willing to change since his antics have been lining up his pockets. But when asked about his daughter growing up knowing that was a part of her parents' history, he explained that "it will suck."

"My daughter’s not dumb. She’ll see everything on the internet," he said. "There’s a lot of things that we’ll have to explain to her. Me and Sara spoke. I’ve been visiting my daughter, I’ve been giving my daughter money. I admitted my truth. It’s the worst thing ever. But I’m not going to sit there and lie to you. I’m telling you, I did it. I admit to it, and I apologize. I don’t owe the world an apology, the person I owe an apology to is Sara Molina. She got that apology. That’s where it matters."

Sara Molina, however, did not respond to NYT's request for a comment.

Check out the full interview here.