Tekashi 6ix9ine is admitting to all of his wrongdoings.

In his first editorial interview since his release from prison, the controversial rapper sat down with The New York Times to detail all of the madness that surrounds him, including abuse allegations from his baby mama Sara Molina, a racketeering charge that nearly took forty-seven years of his life, and the daunting charge that has followed him around since before that.

As you surely know, Tekashi 6ix9ine has a criminal history with a highly-publicized sex crime listed. When he was 18-years-old, he shared a video online where a 13-year-old girl was performing sexual acts to adult men in the room. He mimed graphic acts with her and later pleaded guilty to the use of a minor in a sexual performance.

During his interview with The New York Times, he explained that he believed he has atoned for that crime.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"Of course. No other celebrity gives back as much as Daniel Hernandez," said 6ix9ine about whether he's made amends for that. "I’m a true inspiration to the kids, not only with money, but showing — I used to clean tables, dishwash, deliver food 12 hours a day for like three years. I’m you, but I made myself into something. Going back to the 13-year-old girl — I was 18 at the time. Am I this 40-year-old Jeffrey Epstein-type?"

He went on to explain that he would understand why the public would hold that over his head but that he has already left it in the past.

"I admit to all my wrongs, right? I pleaded guilty to [using] a child in a sexual performance, and then I took responsibility for that," he said. "The thing with a 13-year-old girl, I was at the wrong place at the wrong time. The justice system makes you feel so guilty for something and they beat it into your head. 'You’re not taking responsibility for it!' And the whole time, you’re telling the honest truth. Listen, I went to this place, and these guys brought this underage girl. I’m filming it, uploading it for the masses to see. If you committed a murder, would you upload that Instagram? I uploaded it to social media for the world to see! You’re thinking there’s no crime being committed. When the cops came to get me, I said, what happened? I turned myself in."



Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Tekashi says that he was disappointed in himself when he found out the girl's age.

"That tore me apart. My whole life felt like it was coming crashing down," said the rapper. "I’m in the interrogation room like, what did I do? 'Damn, my life is over.'"

Read all of Tekashi 6ix9ine's new interview here.