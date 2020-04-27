Tekashi 6ix9ine has only been out of prison for a few weeks but, already, he's focused on getting back to his old status as the self-proclaimed King of New York. His legal team has revealed that he is currently working on two albums simultaneously -- one English and one Spanish -- and the first snippet of new music has officially arrived via a leak.

It is unclear how this got in the hands of somebody else, or if this is even recent, but an unreleased song by Tekashi 6ix9ine has appeared online in ten-second format. Still, fans will get a good idea of what's to come from the boisterous Brooklynite.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

Keeping his flow intact and yelling into the microphone, 6ix9ine appears to be reigniting the same formula that got him so many Billboard hits before he was known nationwide as a government informant. The song, titled "Bently," is rumored to be featured on 6ix9ine's upcoming album, which will be released through 10K Projects.

This sounds like it could have been a left-over from Dummy Boy but it is being reported as a new recording on social media. 6ix9ine has not commented on the nature of the leak or when/if it will be released yet.

