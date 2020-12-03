G Herbo and Casanova, two rappers that Tekashi 6ix9ine has previously come after, are in danger of spending a very long time in prison and people are looking at the admitted snitch with eagle eyes, assuming that he has something to do with it.

The two rappers were charged in completely separate cases. Casanova was charged with racketeering and more as part of an 18-person gang shutdown by the feds. He surrendered to authorities last night. He faces life in prison should he be convicted for the harshest of his charges.



Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

G Herbo is currently caught up in a $1.5 million federal fraud case, in which he and his team are said to have used stolen IDs to charge over $1 million worth of goods over four years. The cards were reportedly used for private jets, vacations, car rentals, and two designer dogs.

As the news has been circulating, people are thinking it's too much of a coincidence for both Herb and Cas to get taken down in the same week. That's why 6ix9ine's name was trending on Twitter last night. Fans are joking about the "GOOBA" rapper's involvement in their charges, laughing that he could have called in a favor with the feds.

"6ix9ine flops and all of a sudden everybody going to jail," wrote one person on the microblogging site.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tekashi 6ix9ine is famous for ratting out his homies for his own freedom, getting a lighter sentence after cooperating fully with the process. He is seemingly chilling in Miami, clubbing with his girlfriend and picking fights with Gervonta Davis these days.