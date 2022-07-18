It seems like Tekashi 6ix9ine has no problem burning bridges. Though no one in the hip-hop community really rocks with him, he's made friends with plenty of YouTubers who aren't as pressed about 6ix9ine's mode of operation. SteveWillDoit of The Nelk Boys didn't shy away from showing love to 6ix9ine in the past but things took a turn for the worst following the whole Perkio situation.



Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

SteveWillDoIt practically denounced Tekashi 6ix9ine after running up on Lil Durk's lookalike in an attempt to piss off the Chicago rapper. The whole incident painted Steve as the bad guy in the situation but he tried his best to make it right. He gifted Perkio new jewelry, shoes, and more along with cash and crypto.

It seemed as if SteveWillDoIt wasn't going to be working with 6ix9ine again in the future but it seems like the two have made amends. Steve took to Instagram where he shared a photo of himself, 6ix9ine and Vendome Miami owner Byram ByBy at the club where he confirmed that they had squashed whatever feud they had.





"Fck what anyone says 69 my dawg 4L. Shit happens but that’s life. Life’s a gamble @stake," he wrote.

Perhaps, we'll see the two creating content together in the future now that they've put their issues to the side. No word from Perkio but we'll keep you posted if he does chime in.