Tekashi 6ix9ine is back to his usual antics in an attempt to sell records. Hip-hop's infamous troll has been doing what he can to get under Lil Durk's skin, even invoking the name of the late King Von to try and get a response. Last night, footage went viral of Lil Durk's imposter, Perkio, linking up with 6ix9ine who put a shirt with King Von's image over his shoulders.



Both 6ix9ine, Perkio, and Steve Will Do It of the Nelk Boys have bickered online over the origins of the link up. Meanwhile, Lil Durk has laughed it off and celebrated his latest album, 7220 returning to the top of the Billboard 200. "Brooooooo I just not seen this shit today on the internet this shit crazy everybody calling and texting me we went #1 again thank y’all lol," Durk wrote.

Perkio later addressed the madness, claiming that he was ambushed by 6ix9ine and was only trying to collab with Steve. “6ix9ine, you need to man up bro,” Perkio said. “You need to man up…You can’t be doing that lame ass shit. You’re using my face ‘cause I look like Durk. You’re using my face to disrespect [Durk’s] crew. That’s really lame.” Hours later, both 6ix9ine and Steve fired back at the claims with receipts that suggested Perkio took payment to appear in the video.

The Internet had plenty to say about the interaction, largely disappointment towards Tekashi 6ix9ine for getting Perkio involved in his shenanigans.