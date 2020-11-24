His fans and detractors have known much about the life and legal woes of Tekashi 6ix9ine for years, but director Vikram Gandhi hoped to show more of how the rainbow-haired troll developed before being an infamous character in rap history. Gandhi helmed the Hulu documentary 69: The Saga of Daniel Hernandez where he and his team shared the story of the rapper's personal life from his days working in his local bodega as a kid to turning himself, as Gandhi described it, "into a monster."

“I see a young man who was intelligent, smart and had huge insight into how to make himself famous," Gandhi told Page Six. "He got so caught up in the monster he created.” In the documentary, Hernandez's former friends who were by his side before he became "Tekashi 6ix9ine" said it has become difficult to distinguish Hernandez from his rap persona.

“Danny invented a character of Tekashi 6ix9ine with a criminal mindset, shock value, a nihilistic way of looking at the world,” Gandhi added. “He created the ultimate troll that could access young people and trigger everybody emotionally.” 6ix9ine's manager has come forward to say that the documentary is "cap."

