In one of the most repulsive and disgusting moves he has made in his entire career, Tekashi 6ix9ine has reacted to King Von's shooting death with a laughing emoji.

King Von was reportedly involved in a shoot-out with Quando Rondo's crew outside of an Atlanta nightclub, fatally being struck by gunfire. The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of the 26-year-old rapper, who had just begun to tap into his boundless potential.

In the past, Tekashi 6ix9ine has had beef with a number of Chicago rappers, including King Von, but we didn't expect him to stoop so low as to disrespect Lil Durk and King Von's family by sharing a laughing emoji upon hearing the news.

The comment appeared in a post made by DJ Akademiks. The blogger shared a video of Lil Durk on Instagram Live as commenters flooded his mentions, telling him that his homie had just been shot. The video is poignant, showing the moment that Durkio found out what had happened.

Most people are sending their love to the Chicago rap community, and especially Lil Durk. Not 6ix9ine though. Despite being M-I-A for the last few months, the rapper has re-emerged to diss King Von, posting a laughing emoji on the news that he had passed away.

Rest in peace, King Von.