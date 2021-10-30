Ali Nassar Abulaban, better known as JinnKid on his social media pages, has been arrested and is being charged with murdering his wife, Ana, and her friend, Rayburn Barron. Abulaban is best known for his impressions, including rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Abulaban has amassed 263k followers on Instagram, 950,000 fans on TikTok, and 171,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Besides, 6ix9ine, Abulaban also does impersonations of Tony Montana from Scarface, various characters from the Elder Scrolls franchise, Nicolas Cage, and more.

Following Abulaban's arrest, his cousin Louie Marinari spoke with CBS affiliate KFMB-TV. Marinari explained that Ana's social life "flourished" over the last year.

"I think he became extremely jealous of that, extremely jealous and furious," Marinari told the station.

He added: "He just became super jealous because his wife was going out with friends, and he wasn't involved, and he wanted to control her. He wanted to know what she was doing every time of the day."

As for how Marinari feels about his cousin now, he explained: "I have so much anger towards him, and I hope that they punish him to the full extent of the law because he deserves it."

Abulaban has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

