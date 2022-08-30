Ahead of his girlfriend being arrested for a domestic incident in Florida this week, Tekashi 6ix9ine delivered a message to his fans. The outlandish, controversial rapper has been laying low in recent months, but it isn't out of the ordinary; 6ix9ine has developed a reputation for having hurricane moments online where he beefs with another rapper or captures attention for some nefarious deed before a brief hiatus. Then, he returns once again to capture attention before retreating, thus repeating a cycle.

We haven't received much music from the New York artist in some time, and in an Instagram Live session, 6ix9ine explained that he's been struggling mentally.

“Guys, [I'mma] start this thing off with saying I love my fans,” he said. “I know you guys have been expecting a lot of music. Just right now, genuinely I’m not mentally, I don't...I don’t want to give you guys any false hope. I’m there, I’m just trying to get mentally right, just with everything."

It seemed that the world was receiving some inebriated confessions.

"I'm tryin' to find a—I’m pretty drunk right now," he admitted. "I’m doing good, right? I’m just trying to better myself, so I won’t be pretty dark. You know, I've been—I find myself in a pretty dark place all the time, and um, obviously, I love my fans. I’m always here for you guys. Still the king of IG, still the king of the internet, just, I don’t use it anymore. I don't use it."

"I barely be in the studio. I’m just keeping it a stack... But us, I'm here for you guys."

He went on to say that he has a group chat with his fans and expects it to be leaked, but he appreciates their support. Check out Tekashi 6ix9ine's update below.