It didn't take Tekashi 6ix9ine a long time to get acclimated to his old life after being released from prison because, already, the 23-year-old rapper has dropped major stacks on luxury cars and jewelry.

Technically, the Brooklyn rapper is still serving the rest of his sentence in home confinement but, obviously, he's been granted a lot of freedom with the decision. Before he was widely known as a government informant, the star was spending money left and right on the wildest things. This man got a My Little Pony chain custom made for himself with real human hair... that's how serious his spending was.

Already, he's back on that grind, dropping millions on new goodies with the label's advance.

According to TMZ, 6ix9ine has been busy spending his money without a care in the world, buying himself at least five new cars, four new watches, and a $300,000 chain.



Zachary Mazur/Getty Images

Not concerned with making a flashy appearance on the street, 6ix9ine bought himself a new Lamborghini Aventador, a McLaren, a Rolls-Royce, a Range Rover, and a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

As for his new jewelry additions, the rainbow-haired rapper copped a Richard Mille watch and three other timepieces, as well as a $300,000 chain shaped like a shark.

He remains on house arrest but he's been making moves for the future. 6ix9ine has reportedly been in contact with venues in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Europe, and South America, fielding $500,000 offers to perform once the coronavirus pandemic ends.

[via]