Tekashi 6ix9ine is a lucky man. Following a year of scrutiny for snitching, and then finally snitching, the rapper was sentenced yesterday. He didn't get out immediately as many predicted but he did get a pretty light sentence of 24 months with thirteen of those months counting as time served. That being said, he'll most likely be out of jail by July.

Since his arrest in 2018, his child's mother, Sara Molina, did a few interviews surrounding the case and mentioned that the rapper got a few women pregnant. She went on to say that he even admitted that he had another child while they were together. According to Complex, during his trial, the judge revealed that a woman named Marlena wrote a letter and seemingly confirmed that 6ix9ine was the father of her child.

"In brief, the letter states that Mr. Hernandez and Marlena are the parents of the child who was born in November 2018. The letter is complimentary of Mr. Hernandez," he said. The letter by Marlena is reportedly going to be made available to the public.

During his sentencing, the rapper confirmed that he had more than one daughter while apologizing. "I'm sorry to the world, I'm sorry to my family, to my daughters, to my fans and followers people who believed in me, and to the other families who are affected by this and to this courtroom," he said.