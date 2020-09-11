Social media was abuzz with amused chatter when it was revealed that 6ix9ine's new album was projected to sell a significantly lower amount than original estimates. Many felt that the rapper, who regularly takes to social media to clown his peers' commercial performance, had it coming.

6ix9ine, however, seems to be taking the news of his underwhelming album sales in stride.

The self-professed troll took to the streets of his native Brooklyn today where he was seen handing out copies of his album...on CD, no less. "One way or another ima force ya to listen to this! Since ya aint want to buy it," he wrote on Instagram.

This week has been a busy one for 6ix9ine, who recently gave exclusive televised tell-all interviews to Fox 5 New York and Spanish-language network Univision. The rapper was firm on his belief that he was the victim of industry blackballing, claiming he was targeted by recent changes by Billboard and MRC Data that disqualify bundles from album sales.

Ever the comedian, it looks like 6ix9ine took G Herbo's challenge to become "platinum in the streets" literally.

Let us know what you think in the comments below. Is 6ix9ine back in peak form with the trolling?