6ix9ine is looking to release new music and as a result, he has been making the rounds on social media by pissing everyone off. The artist has particularly gone after Chicago artists like Lil Durk, Lil Reese, and 600Breezy, as he continues to disrespect those who have passed away. He has been called out quite a bit for his disrespect although it's clear that he doesn't really care.

Now, 6ix9ine is showing off a brand new piece of jewelry which he copped for $1 million. The piece is fairly massive and has a Takashi Murakami-type vibe to it. 6ix9ine was pretty hyped about it and made sure to rub his wealth in the faces of those who oppose him.

"1,000,000 DOLLARS ON A CHAIN. BEST CHAIN IN THE FUCKING GAME â¼ï¸â¼ï¸â¼ï¸ MY CHAIN COST MORE THEN YOUR WHOLE CHAIN PIECE AND WATCH â¼ï¸â¼ï¸â¼ï¸ LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO YOU KNOE WHO RUN THE CITYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY," 6ix9ine wrote.

The artist decided to go out and show off his piece in public as he could be seen in public, standing up shirtless out in the open. Of course, 6ix9ine opted to take an antagonistic approach here as mocked his haters in the caption.

"UNTOUCHED â¼ï¸â¼ï¸â¼ï¸â¼ï¸ OUTSIDEEEEEEEEE â¼ï¸â¼ï¸â¼ï¸ STOP LETTING THE INTERNET LIE TO YOUUUUUUUUUU â¼ï¸â¼ï¸â¼ï¸â¼ï¸ THESE N****S AINT LIKE THAT," 6ix9ine wrote.

At this point, the artist is playing a very dangerous game although that has always been his MO. With new music on the horizon, it's safe to say he will continue to go on with these antics.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Power 105.1