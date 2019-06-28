Over the past few months, the majority of the defendants involved in 6ix9ine's racketeering case have pleaded guilty. Per Complex, another defendant has copped a guilty plea in the case. Roland "Ro Murda" Martin pleaded guilty to one count for his involvement in a racketeering conspiracy. This comes a month after news emerged that Ro Murda's name was removed from the most recent indictment. Although nothing was confirmed at the time, it was a promising indication that he was in the process of finalizing his plea. Martin's sentencing is set to take place on October 3rd. He's currently being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

With Martin's guilty plea, that leaves two other defendants in the case. Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack have yet to cop a plea. Harv is the man accused of kidnapping and assaulting Tekashi 6ix9ine last summer. Nuke's accused of selling heroin, fentanyl, and MDMA.

As for Tekashi 6ix9ine, the rapper previously snitched on his co-defendants and is expected to testify against them in the case. The rapper's scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 24, 2020. However, there's a chance that his sentencing date can move up Ellison and Mack, the remaining defendants, cop a plea before the case's trial date starts on September 4th.

We'll keep you posted on more info on 6ix9ine's case.