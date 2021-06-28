These days, it seems like Tekashi 6ix9ine has given up his musical aspirations to be a troll full-time. Following his release from prison after serving a brief amount of jail time for his high-profile R.I.C.O. case, it seems like the disgraced rapper has still yet to revive his career all the way.

His one and only single released this year was "ZAZA" back in February, and he's yet to release anything else. He has, however, spent a considerable amount of time taking shots at other members in the rap community like the late King Von, Lil Durk, and Pooh Shiesty. He was scheduled to appear at a show in Texas over the weekend, but it was canceled last minute with no explanation. Now, the contested Bushwick native is explaining that money is what caused him to bail out.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Power 105.1

The rapper explained to TMZ that he had itched a contract with the Humble Civic Center in Humble, TX guaranteeing him a cool $250k for a show on Sunday. He says when he got there, however, he was only paid $70k in cash and didn't receive the rest of the balance before the show, although the contract required it.

He says he then returned the $70k and bailed, never hitting the stage. Concert-goers tell the publication that the venue opened its doors at 3 pm and they waited until around 10 pm before cops and security began forcing everyone to leave. The venue allegedly didn't make any announcement regarding 6ix9ine's whereabouts before they were kicked out.

It was a pretty big disappointment for fans. Some coughed up $500 for tickets, while others dropped $3k for VIP. The venue has yet to speak out about the mishap.

