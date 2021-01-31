Tekashi 6ix9ine is apparently gearing up for another comeback. We saw how that went the first time but at this point, he's been laying low while people like Akademiks have hinted at some sort of grand re-entrance into the rap game. Well, his first week's sales were nothing short of disappointing and it doesn't seem like many people are interested in working with him.

Just the other day, Benny The Butchershared a poll to his Twitter asking for his fans' advice on a potential collaboration. "Tekashi Manager hit me up and ask me [if I was] interested in doing a song with his client... what u think I said?" He tweeted along with two options: "No" and "Fuck No." The latter of which was the more popular answer.

Later on, Kid Trunks shared a similar message to his Instagram page, writing, "So this man Tekashi just hit me for a feature what do you think I said?" Again, he offered the same two options as Benny.

According to Akademiks, Tekashi 6ix9inedoesn't need a feature from them. Ak actually went as far as shading the two artists by claiming that they might need the Lil Ak stimulus package. "6ix9ine ain't ask none of these n***as for features lol... that was a prank call.. the prank dude did it on clubhouse.. just to show how ppl will clout chase w anything," Akademiks wrote on his personal IG, before attempting to convince the rest of us that 6ix9ine is more prone to collaborate with artists like Drake and Roddy Ricch.

"N btw... no diss but if 59 finna ask for a feature why not ask drake, baby or roddy ricch," he continued. "Some of the people saying they got asked... might need a feature from Lil AK at this point."

Surely, Benny will be just fine without a collaboration with Akademiks' alter ego.