Shifting gears from the Big Apple to the City of Angels, Tekashi 6ix9ine has touched down in Los Angeles. The controversial rapper has been making the most of his post-house arrest living, regardless of criticism by his fellow rappers and the public. While the footage has been shared of 6ix9ine posting for pictures and visiting various establishments have gone viral, not everyone has been welcoming him back into the hip hop fold with open arms. A regular critic of 6ix9ine has been L.A. rapper The Game, and he isn't happy to see that the federal informant is visiting his hometown.

One of the first things 6ix9ine did was visit Nipsey Hussle's memorial mural. "REST IN PEACE NISPEY ! I KNOW YOU LOOKING DOWN ON ME IM OUT HERE IN THE HOOD PAYING MY RESPECT," 6ix9ine wrote in a caption of a video. Both Game and TDE's Reason had a few things to say about it. "Disrespectful," The Game commented along with a rat emoji. "Keep playing."

Reason added, "Aye bro it's a video already out, you was there for 60 seconds for this and got escorted by police back to the car. Troll all you want but leave our legend out of it bro."