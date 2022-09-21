Tekashi 6ix9ine might have to fork over six-figures to Fashion Nova, according to TMZ. The clothing brand won their case against 6ix9ine in 2020 after he failed up uphold his end of their contractual agreements, which amounted to a judgment of $350K. While 6ix9ine agreed to pay $39K of that amount, he might be held accountable for the rest of the bill if the other defendants don't step up.



Rapper Tekashi69, real name Daniel Hernandez and also known as 6ix9ine, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Tekashi 69, leaves after his arraignment on assault charges in County Criminal Court #1 at the Harris County Courthouse on August 22, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Fashion Nova claimed 6ix9ine and other parties took their money in 2018 for a deal and practically walked away with it. However, if the booking companies and entertainment firms that were involved in the deal don't step up with the remaining $311K, then Tekashi will end up having to reach into his own pockets.

It seems like 6ix9ine isn't entirely worried about the six-figures, though. "That's hilarious," he reportedly told TMZ as he laughed about the potential money owed.

The situation largely revolved around 6ix9ine's incarceration. He inked a deal to promote Fashion Nova but within two weeks, he was arrested as part of the Nine Tr3y RICO case. Clearly, he wasn't able to promote their brand from behind bars. FN later said that 6ix9ine promise to return the cash but never actually pulled through.

We'll keep you posted on anymore updates regarding Fashion Nova's case against Tekashi 6ix9ine.