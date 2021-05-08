Back in 2018, 6ix9ine felt like he was untouchable as he roamed around the United States with the Nine Trey Bloods at his side. In April of 2018, 6ix9ine got wrapped up in a pretty serious case as his associates robbed two men by the name of Seketha "Skyy L. Daniels" Wonzer and Kevin Dozier. At the time, 6ix9ine and company thought the two men were a part of Rap-A-Lot Records although it turned out to be a huge misunderstanding with a dash of mistaken identity.

When 6ix9ine snitched on his associates back in 2019, he admitted to the robbery of Wonzer and Dozier. Back in 2020, 6ix9ine was hit with a lawsuit in relation to this robbery and according to AllHipHop, 6ix9ine and his lawyers have completely ignored the suit. The rapper was supposed to respond on April 23rd but he never did, and now, the lawyer for the two men, Matthew G. DeOreo, wants justice.

DeOreo has now sent a letter to the judge asking for a default judgment, which means 6ix9ine would have to pay up. This lawsuit is worth millions of dollars and considering 6ix9ine's current situation, that might be too much to cover. Regardless, blowing off the lawsuit was a poor idea, and now, it could cost the rapper dearly.

Stay tuned for details on this case as we will continue to keep you informed.

