Tekashi 6ix9ine went at Fivio Foreign on social media again on Wednesday, calling out the Brooklyn rapper for celebrating the success of his latest album, B.I.B.L.E. 6ix9ine says that he's more popular than Fivio, despite being blackballed from the industry.

"ITS NEVER ABOUT NUMBERS UNTIL THEY DO BETTER THEN YOU," 6ix9ine wrote on his Instagram Story. "THEN ITS 'LOOK AT MY NUMBERS, LOOK AT MY CHART POSITIONS, LOOK LOOK LOOK' AND ITS CRAZY BECAUSE IM DOING THAT BLACKBALLED THEY HAVE ALL THE HELP AND MORE RADIO + EDITORIAL + PLAYLISTING ANYWAY @fivioforeign_8fs SMD WITH YA MOTHERS LIPS I PUT NAMES ON IT NO SUBLIMINALS."



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Things flared up between the two rappers, earlier this month, when 6ix9ine announced his return by claiming to be the "king of New York."

In response, Fivio celebrated the success of B.I.B.L.E. by attempting to claim the title for himself: "5 Billboards in Times Square, Top 5 songs in NY on Apple at once, & articles in both Daily News & NY Times. Don’t ever let that n***a say he the King Of this city,"

From there, the two traded shots on multiple occasions with 6ix9ine even bringing up the death of New York rapper Tdott Woo.

Check out 6ix9ine's statement on Instagram below.