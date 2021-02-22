Tekashi 6ix9ine is running around with a chip on his shoulder that he's trying to exchange for even more social media clout. He's sort of a one-trick pony at this point, but the antagonizing surely does turn him into hip-hop's supervillain of sorts. At least, that's how he looks at himself.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

In the premiere of the three-part Showtime docuseries of the rapper's rise from deli clerk to viral Instastar, he says that he's a villain in the rap game that's attempting to create some sort of longevity. "I feel my steppops was a superhero. He was always helping people without thinking about himself and that’s what a superhero did and that’s what my steppop did. Superheroes always die. Fuck being a superhero, I want to be a villain. Villains never die," he says in the docu-series.

He elaborates further by comparing himself to Gotham's most twisted villain: The Joker. The rapper explains that though many were inclined to dislike Batman's nemesis, they found themselves "falling in love with him." "It’s like the Joker, you want to hate him, but you love him,” he says. "You consistently say, ‘I hate this guy,’ but you can’t stop watching. There’s somewhere deep down where you fall in love with that guy.”

Perhaps, that's what he thinks the outcome of his ongoing feud with, well, everyone will be. In the past week and some change, he's reignited his beef with Meek Mill. As that unfolded, he began to go after the likes of Lil Reese and 600Breezy by invoking the name of the late King von.

Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine premiered on Sunday, Feb. 22nd.

