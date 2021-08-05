6ix9ine and Blueface have been feuding quite a bit as of late and it's all because of a petty interaction on Instagram that took place due to Blueface getting his jeweler's name tattooed on his head. As we all know by now, 6ix9ine knows how to get attention and he knows exactly how to get under people's skin. This antagonistic persona has gotten him into a lot of trouble over the years, however, it has also helped him gain musical success.

With Blueface entering the boxing world, the rapper has proposed a fight against 6ix9ine, although as of now, nothing has been set up. In a recent interview with TMZ, Blueface claimed that 6ix9ine was too chicken for the fight and that it would probably never happen.

Eric Espada/Getty Images

"He ain’t gonna take that, bro." said. "He wouldn’t take that if his mom was on her deathbed and it was her last breath and she said, 'Tekashi just fight Blueface and they’ll give me a new heart.' He still wouldn’t do it." 6ix9ine wasn't too happy with these remarks and according to TMZ, he reached out to the news organization to tell them that he has spoken with Blueface's team and that he hopes to get a fight done in the near future.

For now, it appears as though the lack of sponsors is what is holding the fight back. 6ix9ine is a high-profile person who has his fair share of enemies, and this could compromise any sort of sponsored event. With this in mind, it could be a long time before Blueface and the rainbow-haired rapper get into the ring with one another.

[Via]