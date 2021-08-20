He has enough grief to deal with as he has been accused of murdering King Von and Lul Tim does not want anyone to think that he has united with Tekashi 6ix9ine. Recently, rumors have been circulating online that Lul Tim, real name Timothy Leeks, has either collaborated with 6ix9ine on a track or, at the very least, appeared in a music video with him. Leeks, a close associate of Quando Rondo, has been named by authorities as the person responsible for the November 2020 shooting death of King Von.

6ix9ine has been viciously trolling Lil Durk and King Von's associates since the O Block rapper's death, never missing an opportunity to antagonize. Following the reports that he was working with 6ix9ine, Leeks came forward to repeatedly deny he had anything to do with the controversial rapper.

Leeks shared a screenshot of his own tweet where he laughed off the possibility of him working with 6ix9ine while using a rat emoji to describe the controversial rapper. However, Akademiks pulled receipts, including surveillance footage that allegedly shows 6ix9ine and Leeks entering a recording studio as Leeks allegedly arrives with his entourage in Savannah. In another clip, 6ix9ine is in the booth with someone who is identified as Leeks.

Later, 6ix9ine shared a video showing he was playing dice with a group of people that were labeled as friends of Leeks. However, Leeks seemed to admit that he was with 6ix9ine but said he left earlier after reposting a clip from Akademiks. "Them not my ppl," Leeks wrote over the post. "Me and my ppl was already gone with his money You see who I left out there with. Internet gangsters."

6ix9ine collaborating on a song with the person allegedly responsible for killing King Von is an unbelievable feat. Check out all their posts below.



Instagram



Instagram