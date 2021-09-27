Tekashi 6ix9ine was trying to enjoy his evening in Las Vegas at the UFC 266 event this weekend but he got into a little altercation after a fan repeatedly hurled insults in his direction before tossing a drink at the rapper.

The Brooklyn-based artist was one of many celebrities in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday evening, where he had a drink thrown at him by an angry fan. As the rapper walked to his seat, an eventgoer was seemingly upset by 6ix9ine's mere presence at the arena, calling him a "bitch" in addition to other strong four-letter words before tossing a drink at him. At first, 6ix9ine brushed off the insults but when a drink struck him, his demeanor understandably changed. The rapper immediately turned around, charged the fan, and threw his own drink.

According to a report from TMZ, Tekashi threw coffee at the fan, and a little of it ended up hitting other people sitting nearby. 6ix9ine was quickly ushered away by security, and the fan was reportedly led away in handcuffs.



Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Years have passed since the height of 6ix9ine's snitching controversy, but it appears as though the public still holds a lot of hate for the troll rapper.

Check out a video of the altercation below and let us know what you think.